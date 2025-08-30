Dr. Aafia Siddiqui case transferred from Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan's court

ISLAMABAD: The registrar office of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a new duty roster of judges following the summer vacations, transferring the Dr Aafia Siddiqui case from the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan to Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the notification, nine judges will sit in single benches, while five division benches will also function from September 1 under the revised “Roster of Sitting.”

The roster further states that Justice Babar Sattar and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan will not be part of the single benches, due to which their single cases have been transferred to other judges, however, both judges will remain part of a division bench dealing with tax-related cases.

Similarly, the transfer of important cases also includes the case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, which has been transferred from the court of Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan to Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas. The first hearing is scheduled for September 1.

Under the new roster, 9 single and 5 division benches will hear various cases in the Islamabad High Court next week.

Dr Siddiqui’s sister, Dr Fowzia Siddiqui, has filed the petition seeking her release and repatriation to Pakistan.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) has issued a show-cause notice to the federal cabinet for contempt of court in the case pertaining to the release and repatriation of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, ARY News reported.

The hearing, presided over by Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan, was held on a petition filed by Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui, sister of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui, who is currently imprisoned in the United States.

Justice Ijaz Ishaq expressed strong displeasure over the federal government’s failure to submit a report explaining its refusal to assist in Dr. Aafia’s case before a U.S. court, despite being directed to do so in June.

“If the federal government’s report is not presented, I will summon the entire cabinet. Why shouldn’t contempt proceedings be initiated against all cabinet members, including the Prime Minister?” the judge remarked.

The court granted the government time to submit the report, warning of serious legal consequences for further delays.

The hearing was attended by Dr. Fauzia Siddiqui’s lawyer, Imran Shafiq, and Additional Attorney General Rashid Hafeez, representing the federal government.

The judge emphasized that he was determined to provide justice, even on a holiday, and would not allow administrative powers to obstruct judicial authority. “In the past, the judges’ roster has been used to influence decisions in specific cases. I will not let justice be defeated,” Justice Ijaz declared. He vowed to use his judicial powers to uphold the dignity of the high court.