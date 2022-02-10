Aamir Liaquat announces third marriage with Syeda Dania

Popular television personality and PTI MNA Dr. Aamir Liaquat Hussain ties the knot with 18-year-old Syeda Dania last night as announced by the celeb.

Hours after the confession of his former wife Syeda Tuba about their divorce, a member of the National Assembly took to photo and video sharing application to break the news of his third marriage with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah.

“Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain ‘Sadaat’ Family of Lodhran, South Punjab”, the 49-year-old wrote with a picture from the private affair.

“I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn.”

Months of speculation were put to rest by his former wife Syeda Tuba Anwar on Wednesday, as she announced the divorce with the TV host after 14 months of separation.

“After a separation of 14 months, it was evident that there was no hope of reconciliation and I had to opt to take Khullah from Court”, read the note on her Instagram.

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans”, Tuba concluded while requesting the followers to respect her decision during testing times.

Dr. Aamir Liaquat married Syeda Tuba in 2018.

