Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan cannot be called a ‘Hero’: Rana Sana

ISLAMABAD: Advisor to the Prime Minister on Political and Public Affairs, Rana Sanaullah Khan, on Saturday stated that Mohsin-e-Pakistan Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan cannot be termed a ‘hero’.

In an exclusive interview with ARY News, Rana Sanaullah said that while Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan is rightfully remembered and respected as a scientist, he can not be regarded as a hero or a leader.

Responding to a question about Dr A. Q. Khan being overlooked at the government level, he said, “Dr Qadeer receives the recognition he deserves. However, the real hero behind making Pakistan a nuclear power is Nawaz Sharif.”

“It’s important to understand that several countries and scientists have developed nuclear bombs. The real achievement lies in taking the decision to carry out a nuclear test and declare your country an atomic power,” he explained.

He added that Pakistan had developed the atomic bomb 10 to 15 years ago, and former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto deserves credit for initiating the nuclear program, however, the defining moment came on May 28, 1998.

Read More: Youm-e-Takbeer being celebrated across Pakistan with zeal, fervour

“It was under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif that Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests. Had that decision not been taken on that day, perhaps it would never have happened.”

Criticising the opponents who say that Nawaz Sharif was reluctant to approve the atomic tests, Rana Sanaullah said, “Those who claim that Nawaz Sharif didn’t want to conduct the tests are blinded by jealousy and hatred.”

He reiterated that while Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan will always be remembered for his contributions as a scientist, the final decision and leadership rested with Nawaz Sharif.

“Scientists deserve the nation’s respect and tribute — and they have it — but in the context of Pakistan becoming a nuclear power, only Nawaz Sharif can rightfully be called the true hero,” he concluded.