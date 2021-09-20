Alvi shares ‘very important’ data on use of EVMs in Philippines

ISLAMABAD: Amid a controversy surrounding the use of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in Pakistan, President Dr. Arif Alvi took to Twitter Monday to share history of the voting machines’ use in Philippines’ elections.

“Very imp. data on history of EVM elections in Philippine. Increasing voter confidence, phenomenal reductions in election petitions, murders & violence,” President Arif Alvi wrote in the post.

“Would love to see such a change in Pakistan. In our case with paper ballots to support electronic count, our system is stronger.”

As the ruling PTI is pushing for the use of EVMs developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology in the next general elections, the issue has become a bone of contention between the incumbent government and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The ECP submitted its report on the use of EVMs to the parliamentary standing committee, raising about 37 objections. It, however, agreed that step by step introduction and implementation of EVMs may be helpful in achieving transparency in voting.