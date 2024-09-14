Dr. Ayesha steps down as member of PIA holding company’s BoD

KARACHI: Dr. Ayesha Khan has stepped down from her appointment as a member of the Board of Directors of PIA Holding Company, citing other work commitments, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The PIA Company Secretary informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a formal letter, asking them to notify the TRE Certificate Holders of the decision.

The letter referred to a previous communication from August 13, 2024, regarding her appointment.

Last month, the government had decided to induct Dr. Ayesha Khan into the PIA Holding Company’s Board of Directors, but she has since excused herself from the position due to her busy schedule.

Earlier this year, the federal cabinet has approved an 11-member Board of Directors (BoD) of the Pakistan International Airlines holding company as the government expedites the PIA privatization process.

Former State Bank of Pakistan Governor Tariq Bajwa’s name was approved as the chairman of the BoD which will include as many as seven independent directors and four government officials as members of the board.

The PIA holding company has also been registered with the NCB after which all of the national flag carrier’s debts and assets will be moved to the holding company.

Reports had said that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) regulations made it mandatory to obtain approval from the board for decisions regarding the PIA.