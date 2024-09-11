Dr Dinshaw: Suspect in fake bank accounts case allowed to travel to UK

The Supreme Court (SC) Wednesday approved Dr. Dinshaw’s request to return his passport, allowing him to travel to the UK to attend his daughter’s wedding.

The hearing was presided over by a three-member bench led by Justice Jamal Mandokhail. Justice Shahzad Malik and Justice Musarrat Hilali were also the members of the bench.

In today’s hearing, NAB prosecutor said the bureau don’t have any objection on allowing Dr. Dinshaw to travel abroad.

At this juncture, Justice Shehzad Malik questioned the guarantee of Dr. Dinshaw’s return, to which lawyer Farooq Naek responded that Dr. Dinshaw is willing to submit surety bonds.

Naek further stated that since being granted bail in 2021, Dr. Dinsha has not misused his bail. Justice Malik emphasized that the original bail order required the surrendering of the passport, questioning how the court could revisit its decision after three years.

Justice Musarrat Hilali questioned why the trial hasn’t commenced in four years and what NAB has been doing during this time.

Later, the SC allowed the suspect in fake bank accounts case to travel to UK.

The Dr. Dinshaw is required to return within two months and submit his passport to the trial court upon his return.