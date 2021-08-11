Unrest in Afghanistan effects Iraq & only solution is talks: Dr Fuad Hussein

ISLAMABAD: Unrest in the region effects Iraq as well and we have reservations over what is happening in Afghanistan, said Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr Fuad Hussein in a press conference on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

Dr Fuad Hussein in his visit to Pakistan held Wednesday a joint presser with his counterpart and host Shah Mehmood Qureshi reaffirming the pledge to strengthen bilateral ties and to further cooperation in diverse areas, ARY News reported.

The two counterparts signed multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) to encourage and enhance the existing friendly relations between the two countries and give a new dimension to cooperation in diverse areas.

The foreign ministers agreed that both countries have the potential for religious tourism and pilgrimage. Especial visas for Pakistani tourists also proposed in the meeting, FM Qureshi said.

On his arrival at @ForeignOfficePk, the Foreign Minister of Iraq was warmly received by Foreign Minister @SMQureshiPTI. He also planted a sapling a tree at the Foreign Office lawns.@Iraqimofa @pakiniraq pic.twitter.com/bsvntc1amZ — Spokesperson 🇵🇰 MoFA (@ForeignOfficePk) August 11, 2021

Dr Fuad Hussein arrived in Islamabad earlier today on a two-day visit, invented over by the FM Qureshi.

During the visit the two Foreign Ministers are set to hold an in-depth exchange of views on all aspects of bilateral relations.

They will review close cooperation in multilateral organizations and hold a consultation on issues concerning the Muslim Ummah as well as on key regional and international issues.