Dr Mehwish’s murder case: Two suspects arrested in Kohat

KOHAT: Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of Lady Doctor Dr Mehwish, saying the case was solved through an extensive, technology-driven investigation conducted under challenging security conditions.

According to police, the incident took place on February 22, 2026, at around 8:05pm near Usman Mosque, close to KDA Hospital in the Kohat Development Authority (KDA) area. Unidentified armed assailants opened fire on Dr Mehwish, killing her on the spot.

Police teams immediately reached the scene, cordoned off the area, collected forensic evidence, and registered a case against unidentified attackers.

In his initial statement, the victim’s husband, Muhammad Hasnain, a resident of KDA, told police that he had no personal enmity with anyone.

The case was subsequently taken up on modern investigative lines, with multiple angles examined to trace the perpetrators.

The provincial government took strict notice of the incident and sought an immediate report, directing police to ensure swift arrests.

District Police Officer (DPO) Shehbaz Elahi constituted special investigation teams comprising the SP City, SP Investigation, DSP Headquarters, investigation staff, and the SHO of KDA Police Station.

These teams conducted intelligence-based raids across various locations and used modern technology and human intelligence sources to track down the culprits.

The police recovered the weapon used in the crime, along with a motorcycle and a rickshaw allegedly used by the suspects.

Investigations identified the accused as Hayat Gul and Saif Ali. After a series of coordinated raids across multiple districts, both suspects were arrested from Ghamkol No. 3.

Initial interrogation suggested that the murder stemmed from a verbal dispute between Hayat Gul and the doctor, which allegedly escalated into a fatal act of retaliation.

Police said further investigation is underway and that a strong, evidence-based challan will be submitted in court to ensure exemplary punishment for the accused.

Social media reports suggested that the attack have followed an altercation between Dr Mehwish and a male attendant at the hospital after she asked him to leave a women’s waiting area.

According to these reports, after a brief argument, the suspect intercepted her outside and opened fire.