Dr Nadeem Javed to be appointed Chief Economist, sources

The federal government is to appoint Dr Nadeem Javed as Chief Economist of the country, sources say, ARY News reported.

Dr Nadeem previously served as Chief Economist from 2014 to 2018.

According to details, the federal cabinet has approved the appointment of Dr Nadeem via a circular. Dr Nadeem has a PhD in Economics from France. He also has expertise in Public Health and has served on Prime Minister’s advisory council.

