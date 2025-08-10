Dr. Ruth Pfau being remembered on her 8th death anniversary

Renowned German doctor and nun, Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated her life to eradicating leprosy in Pakistan, is being remembered on her 8th death anniversary today.

Dr. Pfau, who was hailed as the Mother Teresa of Pakistan, passed away on August 10, 2017, at a hospital in Karachi. She was 87.

A symbol of selflessness, Pfau was born on September 9, 1929, in Leipzig Germany was fourth of five daughters. During World War II as a teenager she barely survived the allied bombing which destroyed her home.

She was fond of becoming a doctor and in 1948 she escaped from the Soviet Occupation Zone and followed her father to Wiesbaden in West Germany to study medicine at the University of Mainz and in Marburg.

After graduation, she joined the Daughters of the Heart of Mary Society and when she was 29, she landed in Karachi. In 1960, Dr Ruth witnessed the devastation caused by leprosy in Pakistan and decided to dedicate the rest of her life for people afflicted by leprosy.

Dr. Ruth Pfau travelled to all areas of Pakistan and noticed that there were no medical treatment and hospitals for patients suffering from leprosy.

She collected funds, and with donation from Germany and Pakistan and in 1968 she managed to convince the Government of Pakistan to start a National Leprosy Control Program in cooperation with the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Center (MALC) and set up clinics all over the country.

In 1988, the doctor was awarded Pakistani citizenship. In 1989, she visited Afghanistan and worked for patients suffering from leprosy.

Due to her tireless efforts and great courage Pakistan was declared leprosy free by the World Health Organization in 1996. MALC today has 157 leprosy control centers and more than eight hundred staff.

Dr. Ruth Pfau wrote four books in German about her contribution in Pakistan. In 1987 in her book ‘To Light a Candle’, and in another book she expressed her intention of never retiring.

She received various honor awards for her courage. In 1969, she received Order of Merit, Nishan-e-Quaid-i-Azam, in 1979 Hilal-e-Imtiaz, 1989 Hilal-i-Pakistan, in 2002 Ramon Magsaysay Award, in 2003 the Jinnah award, in 2004 Doctor of Science Honoris Causa Aga Khan University, Karachi, in 2005 Marion Doenhoff Prize, and in 2015 German Staufer Medal.

