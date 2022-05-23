Dr Saeed Akhtar reappointed PKLI chairman

LAHORE: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday restored Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Board and reappointed Dr. Saeed Akhtar as chairman of the institute, ARY News reported.

The prime minister took the decision in line with the meeting of the PKLI board of governors, which he had presided over the previous day.

Dr. Saeed Akhtar has been recalled from the USA and re-appointed as Chairman PKLI, the PM Office said.

Four years ago, Dr. Saeed Akhtar proceeded back to the United States after court proceedings and other issues. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally played a role in bringing back Dr. Saeed Akhtar.

PKLI is the first state-of-the-art and world-class institution of kidney and liver transplantation procedures.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, as the Chief Minister, had devised this plan to save liver and kidney patients from the high cost of treatment and travel difficulties abroad.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed authorities concerned to bring facilities to Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) as per international standards.

On reaching Lahore after his visits to Saudi Arabia & UAE, PM Shehbaz Sharif presided over a meeting on administrative affairs of Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute. He directed for preparation of a plan for financial autonomy & providing free medical facility to 50% poor patients pic.twitter.com/VMWuLZYzRm — Prime Minister’s Office (@PakPMO) May 2, 2022

The prime minister issued directives while chairing a review meeting of facilities being provided at Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Lahore.

The prime minister expressed dismay over existing facilities being provided to the patients in PKLI and termed the services unsatisfactory. He also directed to provide free treatment to 50pc of the poor patients at PKLI.

