Dr Seemi Jamali’s husband refutes reports of her death

KARACHI: Dr A R Jamali, husband of Seemi Jamali – the former executive director of the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), has refuted reports of her wife’s death, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In a statement, Dr A R Jamali said that his wife’s condition was better as compared to a day earlier while refuting reports of her death.

He pointed out that Seemi Jamali was shifted to a private hospital in Karachi after her health deteriorated as she was suffering from lung disease. Meanwhile, he has appealed to the nation to pray for the speedy recovery of her wife.

It is pertinent to mention here that Seemi Jamali was diagnosed with colon cancer in November 2020.

Dr Jamali was recognised as a ‘global hero’ by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for her services during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. She had received numerous awards including the Tamgha-e-Imtiaz in 2019.