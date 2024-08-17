Son confesses to orchestrating murder of PTI’s Dr. Shahid

LAHORE: Muhammad Qayyum, the son of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr. Shahid Siddique, has confessed to orchestrating his father’s murder.

The shooter involved in Dr. Siddique’s assassination has been apprehended, DIG Organised Crime Unit, Imran Kishwar said during a press conference. The investigation revealed that Muhammad Qayyum, alongside accomplices Nawaz Ali, Muhammad Sajjad, Muhammad Shahid, and Saqlain Aslam, were behind the plot to kill PTI leader Dr. Shahid Siddique.

Muhammad Qayyum admitted to hiring the assassins due to a personal grievance, striking a deal worth Rs40 million to have his father killed, according to DIG Kishwar. All individuals involved, including the shooters, have been arrested, and the murder weapon has been recovered.

Dr. Shahid Siddique was fatally shot on August 2 in Lahore, Punjab, an incident that sent shockwaves through the community.

According to police, Qayyum had been planning to kill his father due to a dispute over his marriage. Qayyum had wanted to marry a woman of his choice, but his father had refused.

In January, Qayyum had attacked his father but failed to kill him. He then hired a shooter to kill his father, and the deal was made for 50 lakh rupees, the second attack was carried out for 2 crore rupees.

On the day of the incident, Qayyum was seen riding his car behind his father’s vehicle.

The police have found footage of Qayyum’s car following his father’s vehicle. After the murder, Qayyum had been demanding justice for his father’s killing and even led his father’s funeral prayer.