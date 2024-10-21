Omani ecologist wins Arab Women’s Excellence Award

Dr. Thuraya Said Al Sariri, an ecologist from Oman, has been honoured with the Arab Women’s Excellence Award for her exceptional work in environmental action, local media reported

As an ecology activist, Dr. Thuraya Al Sariri merited the award due to her consistent efforts to protect the environment and promote sustainability.

Serving as the Environment Authority’s (EA) Assistant Director General for Nature Conservation, Dr. Thuraya Al-Sariri represents the Sultanate of Oman at many meetings and councils, including the UNESCO’s International Coordinating Council for Man and Biosphere Reserves (MAB-ICC).

In addition to being the head of the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s (IUCN) Specialized Group of Plant Experts for the Arabian Peninsula in Western Asia, she is one of Oman’s nature experts who is a member of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee.

Dr. Thuraya Al-Sariri oversaw a number of national teams, including the governance team charged with coordinating Oman’s participation in the 29th Climate Summit, the technical team for the “National Initiative to Plant 10 Million Trees,” and the team responsible for developing Oman’s environmental strategy.

Additionally, she worked on projects that led to Oman’s natural reserves being declared.