Dr Warda murder case: Doctors protest enters fourth day

Abbottabad: Doctors and hospital staff continue their strike for the fourth consecutive day at Benazir Shaheed DHQ Hospital over the murder of Dr Warda, who was found dead after being abducted.

Medical staff staged a protest outside Ayub Teaching Hospital, blocking the main Resham Road in Abbottabad, causing severe traffic disruption and inconvenience for citizens.

Doctors allege that police have failed to arrest the primary suspect in Dr Warda’s murder, prompting the ongoing demonstrations.

The protest highlights growing concerns over law enforcement and the safety of medical professionals in the region.

Dr Warda, who went missing from the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed hospital was found dead near forests of Thandiyan in Abbottabad.

Following the discovery, doctors have demanded the formation of a joint investigation team to probe the incident thoroughly.

‘Murder was planned’

Speaking on an ARY News programme, DPO Haroon Rashid said the murder was carried out with complete planning.

He stated that four people were involved in the killing of Dr Warda, three of whom have been arrested.

The case now includes charges of kidnapping, murder and other relevant sections, he added.

Initial findings show that two years ago, Dr Warda had given gold to her friend Rida, which was never returned.

On the day of the incident, Rida took Dr Warda to her under-construction house, where she handed her over to the suspects — Shamariz, Nadeem and Aurangzeb.