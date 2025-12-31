Dr Warda case: JIT submits report to KP govt

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) probing the murder of Dr Warda has submitted its report to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, ARY News reported on Wednesday, quoting officials.

Dr. Warda, a doctor at Benazir Shaheed District Hospital, Abbottabad, was allegedly abducted by her friend Rida Jadun on December 4, 2025, and murdered with the help of accomplices Nadeem, Parvez, and Shamrez.

Following the discovery of the body, medical staff staged a protest outside Ayub Teaching Hospital for the justice in the case.

According to sources, the JIT has clearly identified police officers found responsible for negligence in the case. A member of the JIT stated that the determination of punishment now rests with the provincial government.

Speaking to the media, Ishaq Zakaria said that the principal accused in the Dr Warda murder case is Rida. He added that punishments have been recommended in the report in proportion to the level of culpability of each police officer involved.

Ishaq Zakaria further revealed that the accused Shamrez was a hired assassin. He said evidence showed that Rida and her husband, Haider, had been in contact with Shamrez through mobile phones belonging to their employees.

The submission of the JIT report marks a key development in the high-profile case, with the focus now shifting to the provincial government’s decision on accountability and punishment.