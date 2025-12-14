Dr. Warda Case: Main accused killed by associates during police action

ABBOTTABAD: District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad Haroon Rasheed said that all suspects involved in the murder of Dr. Warda have been arrested, while the prime accused was killed in a police encounter.

Addressing a press conference, the DPO said the case of Dr Wardah’s disappearance was reported on December 4. Four days later, her body was recovered, prompting an intensive investigation in which four suspects were arrested.

He said the main accused, Shamrez, went into hiding after the incident and police were conducting raids to arrest him. Using mobile data tracing, police located the suspect on Thandiani Road near Mera Rehmat Khan Kunda.

According to DPO Haroon Rasheed, a shootout occurred when police attempted to arrest Shamrez. During the exchange of fire, Shamrez was killed by gunfire from his own two accomplices, who managed to escape.

The DPO said raids are ongoing to arrest the absconding suspects. He added that all accused in the Dr Wardah murder case have been identified, and assured that Rehaj Dadon, Nadeem Parvez and Waheed will also be prosecuted and awarded punishment.

Dr. Warda was reportedly abducted by her friend, Rida, from Benazir Shaheed District Hospital, Abbottabad, on Thursday, December 4, 2025, and subsequently murdered with the help of her accomplices: Nadeem, Parvez, and Shamraiz.

Earlier, police described Dr. Warda’s death as a planned murder. The reported motive was greed for gold. The deceased doctor had given the gold to her friend, the main accused, Rida, two years ago, and Rida had allegedly refused to return it.

According to the police, following Dr. Warda’s continuous demands for her gold, Rida orchestrated the murder plan in connivance with her accomplices.

It was also revealed that the main accused, Rida, had brokered a deal with the killers for an enormous amount of Rs. 10 million.

On the day of the incident, Rida reportedly took Dr. Warda to her under-construction house, where the suspects, Shamraiz, Nadeem, and Aurangzeb, were waiting. Nadeem is alleged to have brutally murdered her.

Following the tragic incident, doctors and hospital staff took to the streets and staged a protest at Benazir Shaheed DHQ Hospital.

Conversely, the father of the late Dr. Warda has expressed deep dissatisfaction with local police operations, claiming that authorities have failed to cooperate and that the main suspect in his daughter’s murder is still at large.

Dr. Warda, a mother of two, had been living with her father, Mushtaq, and her children, while her husband, Raheel Ali Raza, was residing in South Korea for work.