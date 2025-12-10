Dr. Warda Murder: Father expresses no confidence in Police

ABBOTTABAD: The father of the late Dr. Warda has expressed deep dissatisfaction with local police operations, claiming that authorities have failed to cooperate and that the main suspect in his daughter’s murder is still at large, ARY News reported.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Mushtaq said he has received no communication from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Afridi regarding the case. He emphasised that the police operate under the provincial government and voiced frustration that the suspect remains free.

Mushtaq warned that what happened to his daughter could happen to anyone, including the families of high-ranking officials. “Today Sohail Afridi is the Chief Minister, tomorrow he may not be. The suspect must be arrested immediately,” he said.

Dr. Warda went missing on December 4 after leaving the hospital with a close female friend. Police later confirmed that she had departed the hospital with her friend before contact was lost.

Deputy Police Officer (DPO) Haroon Rashid stated that Dr. Warda was killed within just half an hour of being taken from the hospital. Acting on information provided by the suspects, police recovered her body on Friday morning from a remote hilly area along Thandiani Road, Lari Banota.

Initial investigations indicate that a friend, Rida, lured Dr. Warda from the hospital under the pretext of a personal matter. A dispute over 67 tolas of gold reportedly led Rida to hand Dr. Warda over to her accomplices, who transported her to the isolated location and killed her.

DPO Haroon Rashid said the murder was premeditated and carried out with complete planning. Four individuals were involved, three of whom have been arrested so far. The case now includes charges of kidnapping, murder, and other relevant sections of law.

Investigations reveal that Dr. Warda had given gold to Rida two years ago, which was never returned. On the day of the incident, Rida took Dr. Warda to her under-construction house, where she handed her over to the suspects, identified as Shamariz, Nadeem, and Aurangzeb.