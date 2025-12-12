Dr Warda Case: ATC Grants Three-Day Physical Remand for Accused

ABBOTTABAD: An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has granted a further three-day physical remand of the four accused individuals involved in the murder of Dr. Warda, a well-known doctor from Abbottabad.

Police presented the four accused before the Anti-Terrorism Court ATC and pleaded for additional remand. The court granted the police an extra three days to further investigate the case.

The post-mortem report of Dr. Warda recently came to the fore, shedding light on the cause of her tragic death, ARY News reported.

Dr. Warda was reportedly abducted by her friend, Rida, from Benazir Shaheed District Hospital, Abbottabad, on Thursday, December 4, 2025, and subsequently murdered with the help of her accomplices: Nadeem, Parvez, and Shamraiz.

Earlier, police described Dr. Warda’s death as a planned murder. The reported motive was greed for gold. The deceased doctor had given the gold to her friend, the main accused, Rida, two years ago, and Rida had allegedly refused to return it.

According to the police, following Dr. Warda’s continuous demands for her gold, Rida orchestrated the murder plan in connivance with her accomplices.

It was also revealed that the main accused, Rida, had brokered a deal with the killers for an enormous amount of Rs. 10 million.

On the day of the incident, Rida reportedly took Dr. Warda to her under-construction house, where the suspects, Shamraiz, Nadeem, and Aurangzeb, were waiting. Nadeem is alleged to have brutally murdered her.

Following the tragic incident, doctors and hospital staff took to the streets and staged a protest at Benazir Shaheed DHQ Hospital.

Conversely, the father of the late Dr. Warda has expressed deep dissatisfaction with local police operations, claiming that authorities have failed to cooperate and that the main suspect in his daughter’s murder is still at large.

Dr. Warda, a mother of two, had been living with her father, Mushtaq, and her children, while her husband, Raheel Ali Raza, was residing in South Korea for work.