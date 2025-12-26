Dr. Warda Murder Case: Suspect confesses to crime in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: A suspect in the Dr. Warda murder case, identified as Adil, has confessed to the killing, ARY News reported.

According to the police, the suspect revealed that the murder was planned at a house located in Shahzman Colony, Abbottabad.

Adil further stated that another accomplice, Shamraiz, directed him to dig a pit on the day of the murder.

Adil admitted to digging the pit with an individual named Faisal and subsequently burying Dr. Warda’s body.

The police presented the suspect before a local court in Abbottabad, which later sent him on judicial remand.

Based on the information provided by the accused, police recovered Dr. Warda’s personal belongings, including her mobile phone, ATM card, vehicle documents, and a photograph.

To date, five suspects have been arrested in connection with the case, while one other was killed during an alleged police encounter.

