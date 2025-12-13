Dr Warda case: What did Rida do with 70 tola gold?

ABBOTTABAD: The illegal use of as many as 16 different accounts belonging to the accused Rida in the Dr. Warda murder case has been revealed, ARY News reported.

The main accused deposited 70 tolas of gold through these accounts in various banks.

Accused Rida took a loan of more than Rs 20 million by depositing the gold in the banks.

Sources said that the names on eight of the accounts where gold was deposited belong to men and seven to women.

Separately, by depositing gold in her own name, she took a loan of Rs 1.2 million. Police investigation on all aspects is currently underway.

the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Haroon Rashid revealed that she was murdered under a well-planned scheme.

Dr Warda, who went missing from the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed hospital was found dead near forests of Thandiyan in Abbottabad.

Following the discovery, doctors have demanded the formation of a joint investigation team to probe the incident thoroughly.

Speaking during an ARY News programme, DPO Haroon Rashid said the murder was carried out with complete planning.

He stated that four people were involved in the killing of Dr Warda, three of whom have been arrested.

The case now includes charges of kidnapping, murder and other relevant sections, he added.

Initial findings show that two years ago, Dr Warda had given gold to her friend Rida, which was never returned.

On the day of the incident, Rida took Dr Warda to her under-construction house, where she handed her over to the suspects — Shamariz, Nadeem and Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has accused the police of taking bribes and demanded the arrest of the SHO and DSP.

Police officials say the investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken against all those involved.

Earlier, a female doctor went missing after allegedly jumping into a nullah in Karachi’s Scout Colony in an apparent suicide attempt.

The incident took place within the limits of the Mubina Town Police Station late night. According to police, the woman was identified as Dr. Mishal, and some eyewitnesses reported the incident.