Dr. Warda Murder: Main accused Rida paid killers Rs. 10 mln, police reveal

ABBOTTABAD: A startling revelation has emerged in the murder case of Dr. Warda, suggesting that the main accused, Dr. Rida, had brokered a deal with the killers for a whopping amount of Rs. 10 million, ARY News reported.

Police have recovered both vehicles used in Dr. Warda’s kidnapping and subsequent murder. The investigation into the case revealed that Dr. Warda’s jewelry had been deposited in a bank and a loan of Rs. 5 million was taken out against it.

Police have also sealed five shops belonging to Dr. Rida Jadon’s family. According to the post-mortem report, Dr. Warda died of shortness of breath, and a bone in her neck was broken, indicating that the murder involved intense torture.

The police stated that the investigation into the murder case is underway, and action will be taken against others involved based on further facts and evidence.

The murder has created a new wave of restlessness in Abbottabad, with people demanding a transparent investigation and the immediate arrest and prosecution of the accused.

Protest marches were conducted in the city, where demonstrators demanded exemplary punishment for the murderers.

Police have suggested that Dr. Warda’s friend, Dr. Rida, and her accomplices killed her out of greed for gold valued at Rs. 30 million.

Dr. Warda’s brother-in-law has accused the police of negligence, stating that if timely action had been taken, Dr. Warda’s life could have been saved.

The family’s perspective is that the accused exhibited suspicious behavior before the murder, but the police did not take their concerns seriously.