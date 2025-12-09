DPO Abbottabad shares updates in Dr Warda murder case probe

ABBOTTABAD: Sharing the latest updates in the Dr Warda murder case, the District Police Officer (DPO) Abbottabad, Haroon Rashid revealed that she was murdered under a well-planned scheme.

Dr Warda, who went missing from the Benazir Bhutto Shaheed hospital was found dead near forests of Thandiyan in Abbottabad.

Following the discovery, doctors have demanded the formation of a joint investigation team to probe the incident thoroughly.

Speaking on an ARY News programme, DPO Haroon Rashid said the murder was carried out with complete planning.

He stated that four people were involved in the killing of Dr Warda, three of whom have been arrested.

The case now includes charges of kidnapping, murder and other relevant sections, he added.

Initial findings show that two years ago, Dr Warda had given gold to her friend Rida, which was never returned.

On the day of the incident, Rida took Dr Warda to her under-construction house, where she handed her over to the suspects — Shamariz, Nadeem and Aurangzeb.

Meanwhile, the victim’s father has accused the police of taking bribes and demanded the arrest of the SHO and DSP.

Police officials say the investigation is ongoing and legal action will be taken against all those involved.

