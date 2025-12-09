Dr. Warda’s postmortem report reveals shocking details

ABBOTTABAD: The postmortem report of Dr. Warda, a well-known doctor from Abbottabad, came to the fore, shedding light on the cause of her tragic death, ARY News reported.

Dr. Warda was reportedly abducted by her friend Rida from Benazir Shaheed District Hospital, Abbottabad, on Thursday, 4 December 2025, and later killed with the help of her accomplices Nadeem, Parvez, and Shamraiz.

According to the details, the autopsy report of deceased Dr Warda was received by ARY News.

The postmortem report suggested that Dr Warda died due to a fractured neck bone and suffocation. The report has been sent for further forensic testing to ensure a thorough investigation of the case.

Medical Superintendent Dr Amir Israr stated that the post-mortem was conducted by a seven-member team of doctors. The body was handed over to her family after the procedure was completed.

Dr. Warda, a mother of two, had been living with her father Mushtaq and children, while her husband, Raheel Ali Raza, was residing in South Korea for work. He is expected to return to Pakistan on December 11th.

Earlier, on ARY News, District Police Officer (DPO) Haroon Rasheed revealed that Dr. Warda’s death was part of a planned murder.

He stated that four individuals were involved in the crime, and three of them have already been apprehended. The charges include kidnapping and murder, among others.

It was revealed in the preliminary investigations that two years ago, Dr. Warda had given gold to her friend, Rida, which was never returned.

On the day of the incident, Rida reportedly took Dr. Warda to her under-construction house, where the suspects, Shamraiz, Nadeem, and Aurangzeb, were waiting. Nadeem allegedly orchestrated the entire plot of murder.

Conversely, father of Dr Warda has accused the police of accepting bribes in connection with the case. He has demanded the arrest of the SHO (Station House Officer) and DSP (Deputy Superintendent of Police) involved.

The police assured that investigations are ongoing, and legal action will be taken against all those responsible.