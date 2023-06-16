Dr Yasmin Rashid’s bail plea rejected in arson case

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore has rejected the bail petition of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in the case related burning of Shadman police station, ARY News reported on Friday.

A single-member bench of ATC – chaired by Judge Ejaz Ahmed – heard a post-arrest bail plea of the 34 accused nominated in the burning of Shadman police station.

During the hearing, the court rejected the bail plea of 12 accused including Yasmin Rashid. However, 22 other co-accused were granted bail, most of them were minors.

Meanwhile, the Punjab police have obtained the vehicle and smartphone belonging to Yasmin Rashid, which were allegedly used during the violent protests on May 9.

Earlier, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore discharged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Yasmin Rashid in a case linked to the vandalism of Corps Commander House in Lahore, also known as Jinnah House, on May 9.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI Central Punjab President Yasmin Rashid was taken into custody under section three of the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).