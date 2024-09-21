web analytics
Dr Zakir Naik to visit Pakistan in October; check speeches schedule

Renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik, along with Sheikh Faruk Naik, has announced to visit to Pakistan this year.

The official social media account of Dr. Zakir Naik confirmed that the duo will visit Pakistan at the invitation of the Government of Pakistan.

Dr. Zakir Naik’s visit will speak to people in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad. The schedule includes:

Karachi: October 5-6
Lahore: October 12-13
Islamabad: October 19-20

Dr. Zakir had previously expressed his desire to visit Pakistan in a podcast with Pakistani YouTuber. He had planned to visit Pakistan in 2020 but was unable to do so due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the interview, Dr. Zakir Naik was asked why he did not come to Pakistan instead of Malaysia after migrating from India.

Answering the question, he said that it was easy for him to go to Pakistan as people knew him there.

He further said that if he wanted to go to Pakistan, he could have gone, but there is a principle of Shariat that small loss should be tolerated to avoid big loss.

