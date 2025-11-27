DRAP, CCP ink MoU to strengthen pharmaceutical oversight

The Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) have signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation between the two institutions.

Under the MoU, both bodies will share information and data to improve regulatory oversight of the pharmaceutical market.

According to details, the two authorities agreed to collaborate on policy research, data sharing, and capacity-building measures.

A comprehensive framework will be developed to ensure effective monitoring of medicine prices and availability across the country.

The agreement also includes a mechanism for reviewing misleading advertisements of pharmaceutical products.

Additionally, both institutions will jointly monitor potential cartelization within the pharmaceutical sector to ensure fair competition and consumer protection.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) seized fake medicines in a nationwide crackdown.

Countrywide operations against counterfeit medicines are underway, with several batches of fake drugs seized from medical markets across Pakistan.

According to DRAP, the confiscated medicines include treatments for fever, body pain, bacterial infections, ulcers, and anxiety disorders.

Provincial Drug Control Departments carried out the raids, during which 10 counterfeit medicines were recovered from various markets.

DRAP, acting on requests from provincial health departments, has issued rapid alerts warning the public and healthcare providers.