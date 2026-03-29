DRAP denies reports of price hike in essential medicines

The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has rejected reports of a recent increase in the prices of essential medicines, describing them as baseless.

A DRAP spokesperson stated that there has been no increase in the prices of insulin and other life-saving drugs. Pharmaceutical companies are not permitted to raise the prices of essential medicines independently.

The spokesperson added that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the uninterrupted supply of medicines. As a regulator, DRAP has issued two key advisories to pharmaceutical companies.

Companies have been directed to adopt multiple sources for the procurement of raw materials. Approximately 85 per cent of medicines used in Pakistan are produced locally.

Despite the prevailing situation and potential disruptions to routes, the supply of medicines remains unaffected. Industry representatives have also indicated that there is no risk of a shortage of medicines in the country.

Most companies currently hold sufficient stocks of raw materials and finished products to meet demand for the next four to six months.

Earlier, the Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP) and the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance cooperation between the two institutions.

Under the MoU, both bodies will share information and data to improve regulatory oversight of the pharmaceutical market.

According to details, the two authorities agreed to collaborate on policy research, data sharing, and capacity-building measures.

A comprehensive framework would be developed to ensure effective monitoring of medicine prices and availability across the country.