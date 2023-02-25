DRAP fixes maximum price of 38 medicines

Karachi: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has fixed the maximum prices of 38 medicines, ARY News reported on Saturday.

As per details, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) reset the prices of 38 medicines on February 10. The health ministry has sent the summary to fix the medicines’ prices.

Sources said that the 38 medicines include injections, tablets, creams, gels, and drips. The MRP has been set after the decrease in the price of 20 medicines while the maximum price of 18 medicines has been fixed too.

The notification stated that the prices of medicine for skin infections, eye drops, bone illnesses, blood pressure and heart diseases me has been decreased.

Furthermore, the prices of medicines for lungs, blood, joints, cholesterol, and others are fixed.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) jacked up the price of paracetamol products, following the approval from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

The prices of paracetamol products were jacked up on the demand of pharmaceutical companies.

According to a notification, the price of paracetamol 500mg tablet were fixed at Rs2.67 against an earlier price of Rs2.35.

The new price of paracetamol 500mg tablet was fixed at Rs534.

