DRAP ‘fixes’ prices for four cardiac stents

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Tuesday fixed new prices for four cardiac stents, ARY News reported, citing sources having knowledge of the matter.

According to the sources, the price of US Promus PREMIER was fixed at Rs58,765. For DESyne X2 NECSS Novolimus Drug-Eluting Stent System from the US, the price was fixed at Rs72,450.

The DRAP has fixed the price for Ultimaster Sirolimus Eluting Coronary Stent System from Japan at Rs65,507, the sources said.

For Cre8 Amphilimus Eluting Coronary Stent, from Turkiye/Italy, the price was ‘fixed’ at Rs53,130.

It may be noted that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet, last month, considered and approved a summary of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination regarding the fixation of Maximum Retail Prices of four new cardiac stents recommended by the National Price Fixation Committee for Life Saving medical devices.