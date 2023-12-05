DRAP okays registration of new medicines to meet shortage

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) okayed the registration of new lifesaving medicines from various pharmaceutical companies to meet shortages, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On the orders of Caretaker Health Minister Dr. Nadeem Jan, the DRAP has okayed the registration of various medicines on war footing to address the complaints of medicines shortage in the market.

The minister said registration of anesthesia injections, anti-cancer medicine, influenza vaccines, Anafortan injections, Semaglutide injections and other medicines had been okayed for registration.

Dr. Nadeem hoped that the prompt registration of anti-cancer, sugar and other lifesaving drugs would help end the shortage of medicines in the market.

Earlier, the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) reportedly recalled a batch of cough syrup as it was revealed that it lacked enough amount of elements to cure the patient.

The regulatory authority issued a product recall alert for a total of 1068 batches of substandard chemoderal syrup, which is meant for sold to the general public, doctors, and chemists.

DRAP in its alert warned the consumers that the deficient chemoderal syrup could potentially result in stomach discomfort and disrupted sleep patterns.

The oral cough remedy is manufactured by Aleem Pharmaceuticals, which is located in Hyderabad.