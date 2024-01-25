DRAP recalls ‘INCIP Infusion’ from market

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) has recalled the anti-biotic, INC Infusion Batch No CPV-85 as the product was declared substandard by Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) Karachi.

A recall alert issued here by DRAP said federal government analyst CDL Karachi has declared Batch No 065 of product “INCIP Infusion” as of substandard quality, therefore, all the concerned quarters are directed to stop using the product with immediate effect. Ciprofloxacin Usp 200mg Infusion is a versatile antibiotic medicine that can be used to treat many different infections caused by bacteria.

The regulator has advised pharmacists and chemists at distribution, pharmacies and medical stores, healthcare professionals-physicians, pharmacists, nurses at hospital and clinics and the general public to avoid using the aforementioned product with immediate effect.

The regulator warned, “the impact of the use of substandard infusion on the basis of visible particulate matter may introduce contaminants into the bloodstream that lead to adverse reactions or sepsis”.

Following the development, the DRAP has directed the manufacturer to immediately recall the defective batch of product from the market. All pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this batch of the product.

Distributors and pharmacies are advised to be vigilant and report any suspected batch of the product(s) in the supply chain to the DRAP using the online form, or through phone at +92 51 910 73 17, or by Email at [email protected].