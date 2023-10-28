DRAP recalls substandard cough syrup from market

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Saturday reportedly recalled a batch of cough syrup as it has been revealed that it lacks enough amount of elements to cure the patient, ARY News reported.

The regulatory authority has issued a product recall alert for a total of 1068 batches of substandard chemoderal syrup, which is meant for sold to the general public, doctors, and chemists.

According to the DRAP alert, the oral cough remedy consists of three elements and is intended for treating colds and allergies. However, the syrup lacks the required amount of sodium citrate, which could lead to inadequate action by the medicine.

DRAP in its alert warned the consumers that the deficient chemoderal syrup could potentially result in stomach discomfort and disrupted sleep patterns.

The oral cough remedy is manufactured by Aleem Pharmaceuticals, which is located in Hyderabad. Meanwhile, the substandard batches were identified by the Central Drug Laboratory in Karachi.

DRAP strictly instructed the relevant authorities to cease the affected batches and immediately withdraw the already distributed batch in the market, while the chemists were directed to return the cough syrup to the pharmaceutical company.