DRAP recalls this substandard syrup from market

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Thursday recalled three batches of Dolor DS painkiller syrup after the revelation that it lacks enough elements to cure the patients, ARY News reported.

The Dolor DS suspension is manufactured by Adamjee Pharmaceuticals Karachi.

According to an alert issued by DRAP, Dolor DS 100mg/5mL Suspension (Batch # 1236,1237 and 1238) lacks the required quantity of Sodium that can cause reactions in patients.

The regulatory authority further said the use of the painkiller syrup can cause pain in the body, weakness, throat swelling and eye infection. Adamjee Pharmaceuticals has been directed not to supply the three affected batches for sale in the market.

The DRAP has advised consumers to stop using this product bearing the affected batch number(s). They are also asked to contact their physician or healthcare provider(s) if they have experienced any problem that may be related to using this product.

All pharmacists and chemists working at distributions and pharmacies should immediately check their stocks and stop supplying this batch of product, the DRAP alert said and stated the remaining stock of Dolor DS should be quarantined and returned to the supplier/ company. The regulatory field force of all federating units (DRAP and Provincial Health Departments) has increase surveillance in the market to ensure the effective recall of defective products(s).