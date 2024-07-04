DRAP ‘seeks’ details of adequate medicines ahead of monsoon

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has asked pharmaceutical companies including the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) and Pharma Bureau, to ensure adequate stockpiles of medicines and raw materials for the upcoming monsoon season, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, the authority has sought details from companies regarding their stock positions of medicines and raw materials for diseases common during the monsoon season, such as malaria, typhoid, and diarrhea.

Sources revealed, pharmaceutical companies have assured DRAP that they have sufficient stocks of essential medicines, including anti-malarials, antibiotics, and vaccines, as well as raw materials like electrolyte drips and corticosteroids.

The companies have also confirmed the availability of medicines for skin diseases, allergic reactions, and other seasonal ailments, sources added.