DRAP to 'make' raw material quotas of THESE medicines online to boost transparency

Drug Regulatory Authority (DRAP) has decided to shift the allocation of raw material quotas for sedatives and painkiller medicines to an online system in Pakistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday, citing well-informed sources.

According to sources, DRAP will now allocate quotas for controlled drugs’ raw materials through a digital platform, with the objective of ensuring greater transparency in the process.

The authority has completed the development of an online Controlled Drugs Quota Allocation System. The decision to move the quota allocation online was taken after consultations with all relevant stakeholders.

Sources said that formal notifications have been issued to the Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA), Pakistan Bureau, pharmaceutical companies and the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF).

Under the new system, pharmaceutical companies will receive their controlled drugs raw material quotas for 2026 online. Companies will be required to submit electronic applications for quota allocation.

From 1 January, hard copy applications for controlled drugs quotas will no longer be accepted. All quota applications will be submitted through the e-App system.

Pharmaceutical companies will also receive their controlled drugs quota allocation certificates online. According to DRAP sources, staff training for the new e-App based quota allocation system has been completed.