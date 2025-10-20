Drew Barrymore triumphs at Daytime Emmys, shocking Kelly Clarkson fans

Drew Barrymore captivated audiences at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, dramatically ending Kelly Clarkson’s five-year winning streak.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Mario Lopez at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on Friday night, honoured Barrymore as Outstanding Daytime Talk Series Host for The Drew Barrymore Show. This marks a significant shift, as Clarkson was completely shut out for the first time since 2019.

Barrymore’s show also secured wins for Best Directing Team and Hairstyling/ Makeup, totalling three awards. Following her victory, the Blend actress expressed her gratitude on Instagram, stating, “I am so grateful for the Daytime Emmy Award for Daytime Talk Series Host. Thank you to every single amazing person who makes @thedrewbarrymoreshow possible. I love every one of you so much. This is not my show”.

In another surprising twist, Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ Live With Kelly and Mark clinched the title of Outstanding Daytime Talk Series, putting an end to The Kelly Clarkson Show’s four-year reign.

Notably, neither Barrymore nor the Live duo attended the ceremony, likely unaware of historic shifts in daytime television.

General Hospital emerged as the night’s biggest winner, taking home seven trophies, while Entertainment Tonight celebrated its sixth consecutive win for the entertainment news. Additionally, Sir David Attenborough, at 99 years old, made history as the oldest Emmy winner for his Netflix series Secret Lives of Orangutans.

Despite Clarkson’s technical wins for lightning and sound, her fans were left shocked by the unexpected snub.