Drishyam 3: Jeetu Joseph drops massive update

Jeethu Joseph, a Malayalam filmmaker, has finally spoken out about Drishyam 3, the Hindi version of which starred Ajay Devgan in the lead role and received a lot of praise.

According to the director’s most recent remarks, the eagerly awaited third part of this mystery thriller would follow a more subdued, grounded way, instead of chasing the success of previous blockbusters.

In fact, Jeethu Joseph stated in an interview with SCREEN that he is not attempting to surpass Drishyam 2’s enormous success. Rather, he wants to remain near Georgekutty and his family’s emotional universe.

However, the filmmaker is adamant that Drishyam 3 will not use the same formula as its predecessors.

He clarified that the narrative has shaped organically from the conclusion of the second section, emphasizing the family’s transformation over the previous six or seven years.

Anju and Anu, the once-young daughters, are now older, and the neighborhood has undergone transformation as well. The community stood up for George Kutty in the movie. Suspicions began to surface in the second. Joseph suggests that the new movie will once more be shaped by this changing public perception.

He further stressed that the fundamental qualities of the characters, particularly Georgekutty’s capacity to keep two steps ahead, remain intact, stating, “It’s always been an organic journey, ” adding that he doesn’t think twists should be forced in order to produce a hit.

Notably, the biggest tip Joseph provides for her dying hearts fans while they await the next part of the franchise is straightforward: anticipate a new beat.