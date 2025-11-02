Driver booked in terrorism case in Islamabad for assaulting traffic police officials

ISLAMABAD: A driver has been arrested and booked under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for assaulting traffic police officers in Islamabad’s I-8 Markaz area, police confirmed on Sunday.

A video circulating on social media shows the suspect attacking traffic personnel and creating chaos in a busy commercial area, causing panic among passersby and disrupting traffic flow.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Aaqib, engaged in a violent scuffle after they attempted to stop his vehicle for reckless driving and drifting.

When confronted, he reportedly became aggressive, assaulted the officers, and hurled verbal abuse.

The First Information Report (FIR), registered at I-9 Police Station on the complaint of Sub-Inspector Gul Hassan, includes sections of the Anti-Terrorism Act and other relevant laws.

The FIR states that the driver endangered public lives through dangerous driving and later attempted to run over officers who tried to stop him. When police pursued him, the suspect allegedly opened fire, damaged a wireless set, and tore a police uniform during the altercation.

Police later arrested the suspect along with his vehicle and transferred him to the police station for further investigation.

Earlier, Ministry of Interior received a list of ‘most wanted terrorists’ from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, sources at the ministry said.

“Interior Ministry has dispatched the list to all provinces,” according to sources.

The list included details of 1349 most wanted terrorists which also have bounty fixed on their heads. Among them 59 terror criminals have head money from 10 million to 30 million rupees.

Kurram region’s Kazim Khan have a bounty of Rs 30 million fixed on his head, while another terrorist Amjad Ullah have a head money of 20 million rupees.

The name of Bajaur’s Molvi Faqeer Muhammad has also been included in the most-wanted list with the head money of 15 million rupees.

The terrorists belong to Peshawar, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat and other regions of the province.