Driver on drag-racing reality show killed in crash

LOS ANGELES: A street racer featured on Discovery show “Street Outlaws: Fastest in America” has died in an accident, the network said Monday, with US media reporting the car crash occurred while filming a race for the reality series.

According to celebrity news website TMZ, 41-year-old Ryan Fellows lost control of his vehicle and was killed outside Las Vegas early on Sunday morning, while racing against another driver for the long-running and popular show about drag racing enthusiasts.

“The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokeswoman said in a statement to AFP.

“We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.”

TMZ said Fellows’ gold Nissan 240Z car crashed, rolled over and caught fire near the race’s finish line. Onlookers were unable to rescue him from the wreckage in time.

The “Street Outlaws” TV series films drag racers as they challenge each other in high-speed contests, charting the rivalries between drivers and the modifications they make to their vehicles.

While drag racing is generally illegal, and races on “Street Outlaws” are often portrayed as clandestine, the show has in the past received official permits to close streets with the cooperation of local police.

Warner Bros Discovery did not respond to queries about safety protocols and permits in place, or provide further details about the fatal accident.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support his wife and two children.

“Last night Ryan Fellows (41) passed away in a car accident,” said the page.

“Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road ‘warrior’ in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising.

“He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him.”

The “Street Outlaws” franchise began airing on Discovery in 2013, spawning multiple spin-off shows and video games.

