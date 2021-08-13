Viral video: Man hurls hammer at car driver in road rage incident

A video has gone viral that showed a driver hurled a hammer through the windshield of a vehicle in a shocking road rage incident in Washington.

The incident had reportedly taken place on July 27 on a King County interstate that was caught on the dash camera of the victim.

According to New York Post, the driver of a Jeep began honking at another vehicle as they merged onto the highway. The vehicle continued to follow and blocked the road in front of the other car despite the victim took an alternative exit.

The footage showed that the Jeep driver leapt from his vehicle and hurled the hammer at the victim’s windshield.

King County Sheriff’s Office said, “As they traveled northbound, the Jeep’s driver continued to honk so our victim took the Ballinger Way exit to avoid a freeway confrontation.” “Only moments later the Jeep passes him, blocks the roadway and the driver hurls a hammer before fleeing.”

The Jeep driver was identified by the authorities with the help of additional surveillance video.

Later, the unidentified suspect had been arrested on multiple charges after fleeing deputies three days after the incident, according to the authorities.