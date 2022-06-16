Drivers set rickshaws on fire over fuel price hike

NAWABSHAH: The rickshaw drivers of Nawabshah on Thursday staged a protest against recent hike in fuel prices and set their vehicles on fire, ARY News reported.

According to details, the rickshaw drivers set two auto-rickshaws on fire outside Nawabshah Press Club to register their protest against rising inflation and fuel prices.

During the protest, Nawabshah Rickshaw Union members chanted slogans against the incumbent government and criticised the “poor” economic policies of the nine-party federal government.

چونکہ بلاول بھٹو کی مصروفیات بہت زیادہ ہیں تو انکے شہر نوابشاھ میں مہنگائی کیخلاف روٹیاں ہاتھ میں لئیے رکشوں والوں نے خود ہی اپنے رکشے جلا ڈالے ، آصف علی زرداری شہباز شریف مولانا فضل الرحمان اور خالد مقبول صدیقی وغیرہ کو فرصت ہو تو زبانی کلامی ہی سہی ، احتجاج کرلیں pic.twitter.com/d7sG8vMLQh — Faizullah Khan (@FaizullahSwati) June 16, 2022

“Today we are blazing our vehicles but if things go on like this we would be committing suicides with our children,” the protesters maintained.

It is pertinent to mention here that Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government on Wednesday jacked up petrol price by Rs24 per litre.

The announcement was made by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail while addressing a press conference in Islamabad, citing government was not in a position to bear more subsidies anymore.

The current price of petrol stands at Rs209.86, diesel at Rs204.15, kerosene oil at Rs181.94 and light diesel at Rs178.31.

