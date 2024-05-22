Driving licence offices to remain closed for THIS period

LAHORE: The driving licence offices will remain closed across Punjab amid upgradation of licence system, announced Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore.

In a statement, CTO Lahore Amara Athars said the driving licence system in Punjab will be upgraded, and all license offices will remain closed from May 23 to May 27.

The system will be shut down from 5 pm on May 23 to 3 pm on May 27, due to the upgrade. During this time, learner permits, renewal, and fresh licenses, as well as international licenses, will not be issued.

Citizens have been advised to visit license offices after 3 pm on May 27, and those with an e-license will be considered valid. The officer also clarified that no challan tickets will be issued to e-license holders during this period.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz established four driving schools to teach women motorcycling and car driving.

The schools include Abshar Driving School on Jail Road, Women on Wheels School on Ferozepur Road, Liberty Service Center Driving School and Manawan Traffic Lines Driving School.

The classes are held from 8 am to 4 pm to facilitate women whereas the driving schools offer a women-to-women service, where female instructors teach and assist women learners, said the Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore.

This initiative aims to promote women’s independence and mobility, enabling them to become self-sufficient and confident individuals.