Car driving license validity fee in Punjab – February 2026 update

LAHORE: The traffic police of Punjab issued more than 1.24 million driving licences last month in January 2026. Officials also announced the updated fee for the licence and its renewal.

According to traffic police officials, the licences issued across Punjab last month included over 440,000 learning licenses, around 400,000 regular driving licences, and renewals for nearly 390,000 citizens, covering learner, regular, and international licences.

Additionally, they confirmed that more than 2,500 citizens applied for replacements of lost driving licenses, while over 4,500 international driving permits were issued during the same period.

The DIG Traffic Punjab, Muhammad Waqas Nazir, said holding a valid driving licence was a legal requirement, warning that driving without one is a criminal offence that can result in heavy fines and legal action.

He also highlighted that the e-driving license has the same legal standing as a physical card, encouraging citizens to take full advantage of this convenient service.

Car Driving License Fee

Under the current fee structure for a driving licence, with one year of validity a car driving licence includes Rs.150 for the test, Rs1,350 after passing, and Rs480 courier charges, bringing the total to Rs1,980. A three-year licence costs Rs.4,680.

Download e-Driving License on mobile phone

Residents of Punjab can easily obtain their e-driving license by visiting the official website at [http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk](http://dlims.punjab.gov.pk).

On the homepage, one can find the option for the e-license. By entering their CNIC number and date of birth, users can download a PDF copy of their licence directly to their mobile phone.