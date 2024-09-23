Driving license fee update for car, bike in Sindh – September 2024

KARACHI: In order to drive a vehicle across Sindh, citizens are required to hold a driving license to avoid fines and other legal actions for driving without it.

The Driving License Department has the authority to issue licenses for cars, motorbikes, and other vehicles to the drivers in Sindh after taking theoretical and practical tests.

However, as per the Motor Vehicle Ordinance, the government of Sindh set the minimum age of 18 for obtaining a driving license.

The citizens who met the age criteria have to obtain an online pre-appointment before visiting the driving license branch.

The applicant – after obtaining a pre-appointment token – has to physically appear at concerned driving license branch, having original Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

After registration, the applicant has to appear before medical officer for fitness as laid down Motor Vehicle Ordinance -1965, while, before getting permanent license, applicants are required to obtain a one year learner’s driving license.

Validity of Car, Motorcycle Driving License

The traffic department issues permanent car, motorcycle driving license with two different validity duration – three years and five years – with different fees.

Car, Motorcycle Driving License Fee September 2024

The fee for Car + Motor Cycle driving license stands unchanged so far as fee for the document with three year validity stands at Rs1,410 while the fee for five-year validity would be Rs1,860.

Other Fixed Fee Charges For License