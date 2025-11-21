Driving license tests in Punjab to get massive new update

LAHORE: The Traffic Police in Punjab has decided to introduce artificial intelligence-powered vehicles designed to conduct driving tests for a driving license.

According to details, the traffic police in Punjab made an important decision to overhaul the driving license system with the introduction of artificial intelligence-powered vehicles designed to conduct driving tests.

Officials stated that the initiative aims to curb corruption and improve transparency in the licensing process.

The traffic officials of Punjab have said that a summary for the procurement of 32 AI-powered vehicles has already been sent to the provincial government.

The vehicles will be equipped with sensors, high-resolution cameras, and advanced processors, which will monitor the entire driving test in real time.

Officials say the fleet is expected to cost more than Rs. 160 million, with the installation of the onboard AI systems adding around Rs. 0.6 million per vehicle.

Two AI vehicles have already undergone pilot testing in Lahore, and the project will be expanded to major cities across the province.

Under the new system, test results will be entirely computerised, making it much more difficult for unqualified candidates to obtain a driving license.

Authorities say the AI-powered vehicles are expected to become fully operational by December.

Driving License acquisition made easier in Punjab with latest move

The long-standing difficulty to obtain and renewing driving license has been removed in Punjab, thanks to a new police station.

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has formally inaugurated the firs ever Mobile Police Station and licensing Unit Project.

During the inauguration ceremony, the CM inspected various sections of the mobile unit and interacted with staff members.

Services such as FIR registration, issuance and renewal of driving licences, and other related facilities will be provided in the Mobile Police Station.

The mobile unit will also be equipped to issue learner, regular, international, and women’s driving licences.