Driving license acquisition made easier in Punjab

The process to acquire a driving license in Punjab has been simplified to provide citizens with services at their doorstep.

According to details, in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, mobile police stations and license vans have been introduced for the issuance of driving licenses.

The initiative is designed to make the service easily accessible to the public at their convenience.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic, Mohammad Waqas Nazir, stated that driving license vans would visit every district of Punjab, while they would also be sent to women’s colleges and universities.

Initially, 33 vans have been prepared, with plans to increase the number to 118. In addition, seven special vans, painted pink for ease of recognition, have been reserved exclusively for women.

The measure is expected to make the process of acquiring a driving license more convenient and efficient for citizens, particularly women.

Also Read: Punjab e-license system for digital driving permits: Step-by-step guide

Earlier in April, Punjab Police has introduced a new e-license system, making it easier for drivers across the province to keep their driving permits digitally accessible.

This initiative aims to control unlicensed driving and streamline verification processes for traffic authorities. It will also help drivers obtain their driving permits by using the Punjab e-license system on their mobile phones.

Driving License Verification and Legal Requirements

Traffic Police Punjab has launched a campaign against individuals driving without a valid license. The initiative encourages citizens to obtain proper driving permits through theoretical and practical examinations, ensuring compliance with the law.

Those found driving motorcycles, cars, or heavy vehicles without a valid license may face fines or other legal consequences.

To assist drivers, Punjab Police has introduced the Punjab e-license system, which allows motorists to download their digital driving permits onto their smartphones. This will serve as valid proof of license when required by law enforcement officials.

Add driving license to Google Wallet: Step by step guide