Drone Debris Hits Power Lines in Southern Kuwait

KUWAIT CITY: The Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy confirmed that two overhead power transmission lines in the south of the country were temporarily taken out of service due to debris from intercepted drones, according to the official spokesperson, Eng. Fatima Hayat.

Eng. Hayat assured that, thanks to contingency measures, no power outages occurred. Electrical loads were rerouted through alternative lines as per the approved operational plan, ensuring uninterrupted supply and network stability for all customers.

Specialized emergency teams responded immediately to the incident and are currently assessing the damage while carrying out repairs in accordance with the highest safety and technical standards.

She emphasized that electricity production, water desalination, and transmission systems remain fully operational and continuously monitored to ensure service stability and continuity.

The Ministry also urged citizens and residents to rely solely on official information sources and reassured the public that updates will be provided as the situation develops.

Eng. Hayat concluded by invoking protection for the nation and its people, expressing gratitude for the continued security and stability under the country’s leadership.