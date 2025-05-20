China unveils giant ‘drone mothership’ capable of launching 100 UAVs

China announced that the Jiu Tian, or Nine Heavens, an unmanned “drone mothership” capable of releasing up to 100 smaller drones simultaneously, is set to undergo its first test flight within days.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, the jet-powered drone developed by the state-owned Aviation Industry Corporation of China and built by Xi’an Chida Aircraft Parts Manufacturing, is designed to enhance the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force’s aerial combat capabilities by deploying swarms of drones to overwhelm enemy air defense systems.

The Jiu Tian, operating at super-high altitudes, can carry up to six tonnes of ammunition and smaller drones, boasting a maximum range of 7,000 kilometers.

Its versatile design supports multiple roles, including high-security transport, border defense, and emergency rescue operations.

A video circulating on X showcased the drone’s ability to deploy multiple drones from both sides of its fuselage, highlighting its strategic potential.

China already has a large drone capacity. Earlier this year, it tested the TP1000, the first unmanned transport aircraft capable of carrying more than a ton of goods.

The country has also previously operated long-endurance drones, such as the WZ-7 drone and the TB-001 Scorpion drone, around contested islands in the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

The development of the Jia Tun could be the latest in China’s effort to expand its aerial capabilities to rival those of the US. Experts have said that the drone-carrying mothership will be a probable competitor to two American carriers, the RQ-4 Global Hawk and the MQ-9 Reaper.

Neither the RQ-4 nor the MQ-9 are capable of the swarm strikes that make the Jia Tun a noteworthy addition to China’s arsenal.