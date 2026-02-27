Kuwait cautions drone users to film birds

The Environment Public Authority (EPA) of Kuwait has urged the public to strictly follow environmental laws, after videos circulated on social media showing individuals flying drones near birds at Sulaibikhat beach.

In a statement issued, the EPA warned that approaching or disturbing wildlife including operating drones over birds or their flocks can endanger animals and disrupt their natural behaviour, particularly during breeding seasons.

The authority stressed that coastal areas such as Sulaibikhat Beach are critical habitats for both wild and migratory birds.

The authority cited Article 100 of the Environmental Protection Law, which prohibits hunting, killing, capturing, harming, possessing, or transporting wild terrestrial and marine organisms, as well as disturbing their young, eggs, nests, or habitats.

The law allows exceptions only for scientific purposes with prior approval from the relevant authorities in coordination with the EPA.

The EPA stressed that photographers and drone users must respect environmental regulations to avoid directly harming wildlife, which could result in abandoned nests, disturbed roosting sites, and damage to the ecological balance.

The authority called on residents to report any practices that threaten wildlife, emphasising that protecting biodiversity is a shared national responsibility.

“Preserving Kuwait’s environment requires community awareness and strict adherence to environmental laws,” the statement said.